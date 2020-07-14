All apartments in Cumming
Find more places like The Falls at Forsyth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumming, GA
/
The Falls at Forsyth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

The Falls at Forsyth

Open Now until 6pm
5310 Falls Dr · (478) 324-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cumming
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA 30028

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05307 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 06102 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 06313 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04208 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Unit 03208 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Unit 03206 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Falls at Forsyth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
fire pit
internet access
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day. Entertain your friends and family with our resort-style amenities such as grilling stations and an outdoor amphitheater. Grab your favorite book and settle in to one of our cozy outdoor greenspaces and get lost in your novel. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes and townhouses make your life so much easier, complete with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops and hardwood inspired flooring. The Falls at Forsyth is designed with you in mind, welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: 1 Pet: $400, 2 Pets: $600
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $140/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Falls at Forsyth have any available units?
The Falls at Forsyth has 18 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Falls at Forsyth have?
Some of The Falls at Forsyth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Falls at Forsyth currently offering any rent specials?
The Falls at Forsyth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Falls at Forsyth pet-friendly?
Yes, The Falls at Forsyth is pet friendly.
Does The Falls at Forsyth offer parking?
Yes, The Falls at Forsyth offers parking.
Does The Falls at Forsyth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Falls at Forsyth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Falls at Forsyth have a pool?
Yes, The Falls at Forsyth has a pool.
Does The Falls at Forsyth have accessible units?
Yes, The Falls at Forsyth has accessible units.
Does The Falls at Forsyth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Falls at Forsyth has units with dishwashers.
Does The Falls at Forsyth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Falls at Forsyth has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Falls at Forsyth?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Bradley Park
350 Bradley Park Drive
Cumming, GA 31904

Similar Pages

Cumming 1 BedroomsCumming 2 Bedrooms
Cumming Apartments with GymCumming Luxury Places
Cumming Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GA
Union City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity