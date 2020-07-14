Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving accessible parking

Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County. Masterfully constructed, Bradley Park offers residents the very best of North Fulton/Forsyth's suburban lifestyle defined by maintenance-free living and modern convenience punctuated by breathtaking grounds that envelop your senses. Whether you chose us for downsizing, the best in state schools, award-winning parks, nature trails, or our proximity to the Northside Hospital Forsyth medical campus, you will enjoy a large, upscale apartment home with a thoughtfully designed interior that meets your lifestyle. Bradley Park has redefined upscale apartment living and appeals to your sophisticated taste as well as your desire to enjoy immediate proximity to neighborhood grocery stores and retail. Bradley Park offers convenience and a sense of community that few other places in North Atlanta can offer. Our community exudes tranquility with flowing pathways through our park-like setting complete with creekside ...