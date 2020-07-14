All apartments in Cumming
Bradley Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:38 PM

Bradley Park

Open Now until 6pm
350 Bradley Park Drive · (770) 212-3486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 Bradley Park Drive, Cumming, GA 31904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 231 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 621 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 424 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bradley Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
accessible
parking
Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County. Masterfully constructed, Bradley Park offers residents the very best of North Fulton/Forsyth's suburban lifestyle defined by maintenance-free living and modern convenience punctuated by breathtaking grounds that envelop your senses. Whether you chose us for downsizing, the best in state schools, award-winning parks, nature trails, or our proximity to the Northside Hospital Forsyth medical campus, you will enjoy a large, upscale apartment home with a thoughtfully designed interior that meets your lifestyle. Bradley Park has redefined upscale apartment living and appeals to your sophisticated taste as well as your desire to enjoy immediate proximity to neighborhood grocery stores and retail. Bradley Park offers convenience and a sense of community that few other places in North Atlanta can offer. Our community exudes tranquility with flowing pathways through our park-like setting complete with creekside ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We are a pet-friendly apartment community with no weight restrictions. We welcome up to 2 pets per household including cats, dogs, and any pet with fins or feathers. Restricted Breeds Apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bradley Park have any available units?
Bradley Park has 7 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bradley Park have?
Some of Bradley Park's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bradley Park currently offering any rent specials?
Bradley Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bradley Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Bradley Park is pet friendly.
Does Bradley Park offer parking?
Yes, Bradley Park offers parking.
Does Bradley Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bradley Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bradley Park have a pool?
Yes, Bradley Park has a pool.
Does Bradley Park have accessible units?
Yes, Bradley Park has accessible units.
Does Bradley Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bradley Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Bradley Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bradley Park has units with air conditioning.
