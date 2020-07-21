All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 490 Cornwallis Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
490 Cornwallis Way
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

490 Cornwallis Way

490 Cornwallis Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

490 Cornwallis Way, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy ranch on shady lot located in the heart of Fayetteville * Freshly painted inside * Granite counter tops & stainless appliances in kitchen * Master suite w/ good closet space & private bath w/ tile shower * Close to schools & shopping * No pets please * $50 application fee per adult *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Cornwallis Way have any available units?
490 Cornwallis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 490 Cornwallis Way have?
Some of 490 Cornwallis Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Cornwallis Way currently offering any rent specials?
490 Cornwallis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Cornwallis Way pet-friendly?
No, 490 Cornwallis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 490 Cornwallis Way offer parking?
Yes, 490 Cornwallis Way offers parking.
Does 490 Cornwallis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 Cornwallis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Cornwallis Way have a pool?
No, 490 Cornwallis Way does not have a pool.
Does 490 Cornwallis Way have accessible units?
No, 490 Cornwallis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Cornwallis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 Cornwallis Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Cornwallis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Cornwallis Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Gyms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College