Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system car wash area conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit new construction pool table trash valet

Coming to downtown Fayetteville in late 2016, The Meridian at Lafayette offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartments with unmatched amenities and exceptional features, including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high ceilings, expansive storage and car garages. You can also relax in one of our many green spaces, exercise in the 24-hour fitness center, grill out at the pool, entertain friends in the clubroom, and more. Since we're located in the heart of historic Fayetteville, everything is within walking distance: Twisted Taco, Zac Brown's Southern Ground Amphitheater, La Hacienda, Fayetteville City Hall, and dozens of other local hot spots and restaurants. It's all right here at The Meridian at Lafayette. Please call us for an appointment today!