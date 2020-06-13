Apartment List
/
GA
/
fayetteville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
605 Bradley Drive
605 Bradley Drive, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
This spacious two bedroom has some great features like a big kitchen and bathroom with two sinks, along with a walk in closet and separate laundry room. It has a large back porch which sits on a big, flat, grassy corner lot.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 E Lanier Avenue
710 East Lanier Avenue, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
Intown Cottage Living - A hop, skip, and a jump away from downtown Fayetteville! This home is located on large wooded lot with walking distance of the Fayetteville historic district.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
390 Virginia Highlands
390 Virginia Highlands, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2400 sqft
390 Virginia Highlands: Recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 baths with 18 foot ceiling, fireplace, upstairs loft, and hardwood floors through out. Gorgeous brick backyard patio with pergola and ceiling fan, great for entertaining. - (RLNE3212596)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2866 sqft
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Gingercake Rd
216 Gingercake Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
216 Gingercake RD: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional ranch style home on level front lot and sloping back lot. Fenced yard and screened in back porch. Located at the intersection of Hood Ave and Gingercake RD in Fayetteville.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the

1 of 15

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
400 Royal Ridge
400 Royal Ridge Way, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2632 sqft
Spacious two-story home in the sought-after Whitewater School District. Family room and big country kitchen overlook large wooded lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Two very large decks to enjoy the outdoors. Formal living room and formal dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
202 1st Leaf
202 First Leaf, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1400 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
110 Terrace Tay
110 Terrace Tay, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2021 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This charming bright and sunny home offers many features that include a lovely living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, a large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
22 Fairway Lane - 1
22 Fairway Ln, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated town home in the heart of PTC with amenities galore! Lake, pool, tennis with view of lake, golf cart community. Downstairs features hardwood floors, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - Fayette County Schools OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY RISING STARR

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Downybrook Lane
120 Downybrook Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1743 sqft
120 Downybrook Lane, Fayetteville - Nice house on private lot in Huntington South Subdivision. Whitewater school district. Large master bedroom on the main floor with 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Prestwick Court
38 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
STUNNING Home - 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Peachtree City! - Hello Beautiful! This stunning Two-Story, craftsman style home has 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 07/19/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
192 West Windemere Way
192 West Windemere Way, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1201 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split Floor Plan with In ground Pool! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home that has a great split floor plan.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1462 Redwine Rd
1462 Redwine Road, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2688 sqft
1462 Redwine Rd Available 08/04/20 FURNISHED: Large 5 Bdrm Home in Fayetteville with 2 Separate Living Spaces, 2 Kitchens & HotTub! - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11832 Plantation Pkwy
11832 Plantation Pkwy, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2862 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom home with a finished basement and additional rooms in the basement that could be used to make it a 6 bedroom home. Home features hardwood foyer, family room with fireplace, formal living and dining area.
City Guide for Fayetteville, GA

Both the city and the county of Fayetteville, Georgia, were named after a French nobleman, Marquis De Lafayette, who befriended George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

Fayetteville, Georgia, is going places. Known for developing a sense of community, Fayetteville is full of history and culture and has been listed as one of the best places to live in the state. It is close enough to Atlanta for commuting but far enough to feel like a friendly small town. You'll find there's a move by the locals to make it a great place to live with schemes designed to regenerate places and have something going on all the time. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fayetteville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fayetteville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Accessible Apartments
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconyFayetteville Apartments with GarageFayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFayetteville Apartments with Parking
Fayetteville Apartments with PoolFayetteville Apartments with Washer-DryerFayetteville Cheap PlacesFayetteville Dog Friendly ApartmentsFayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College