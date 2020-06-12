/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
38 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1152 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
19 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
167 Hunters Lane Apt A
167 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
167 Hunters Lane Apt A Available 07/04/20 167 Hunters Lane Apt A: Traditional 2 story 2 bedroom 1 bath (upstairs) and half bath on main duplex on level lot in cul-de-sac off. Conveniently located off of S. Jeff Davis RD in Fayetteville.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Hunter's Lane - Unit D
160 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Handsome 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Fayetteville! - Don't Miss This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Back-side Unit! Part of a Fayetteville 4-plex, this home features an Open concept kitchen and living area, Kitchen with all appliances, Two sizable
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
605 Bradley Drive
605 Bradley Drive, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
This spacious two bedroom has some great features like a big kitchen and bathroom with two sinks, along with a walk in closet and separate laundry room. It has a large back porch which sits on a big, flat, grassy corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
1160 sqft
Find your personal retreat from the hustle of city life on a wooded street at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac at Villas by the Lake.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1062 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1056 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1151 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$903
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
34 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
4 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
96 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1267 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
8 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1127 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Similar Pages
Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Accessible Apartments
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconyFayetteville Apartments with GarageFayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFayetteville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA