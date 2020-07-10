/
apartments with washer dryer
38 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA with washer-dryer
13 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Contact for Availability
390 Virginia Highlands
390 Virginia Highlands, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
390 Virginia Highlands: Recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 baths with 18 foot ceiling, fireplace, upstairs loft, and hardwood floors through out. Gorgeous brick backyard patio with pergola and ceiling fan, great for entertaining. - (RLNE3212596)
1 Unit Available
167 Hunters Lane Apt A
167 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
167 Hunters Lane Apt A: Traditional 2 story 2 bedroom 1 bath (upstairs) and half bath on main duplex on level lot in cul-de-sac off. Conveniently located off of S. Jeff Davis RD in Fayetteville. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5806443)
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
216 Gingercake Rd
216 Gingercake Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1659 sqft
***REDUCED*** 216 Gingercake RD: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional ranch style home on level front lot and sloping back lot. Fenced yard and screened in back porch.
1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)
1 Unit Available
571 Sandy Creek Rd
571 Sandy Creek Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Pinewood Studios from your Completely Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Cozy Farmhouse. All Utilities including wifi and cable. Just bring your bags, and you are in. No utilities to bother with, no lawn to cut.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
11 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
2 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
1 Unit Available
1462 Redwine Rd
1462 Redwine Road, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2688 sqft
1462 Redwine Rd Available 10/02/20 FURNISHED: Large 5 Bdrm Home in Fayetteville with 2 Separate Living Spaces, 2 Kitchens & HotTub! - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - (RLNE5840161)
1 Unit Available
210 Flat Creek Ct
210 Flat Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1496 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE located in the heart of Peachtree City! Very spacious home with lots of natural light. Huge family room with 20'ceilings and fireplace, Formal dining room and hardwood floors. New Carpet, Kitchen features granite counters.
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
1 Unit Available
116 Braelinn Court
116 Braelin Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2059 sqft
116 Braelinn Court Available 09/05/20 116 Braelinn Court: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home on level lot with storage shed. Tray ceilings in master bedroom. Located off South Peachtree Parkway. - No Cats Allowed (RLNE3974712)
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
13 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
8 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1425 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
30 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
8 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Contact for Availability
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
102 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
3 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
