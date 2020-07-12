Apartment List
/
GA
/
fayetteville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:00 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fayetteville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
32 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Intown Place
25 Intown Pl, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
25 Intown Place Available 09/05/20 25 Intown Place: Total electric quaint, 2 story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with stainless steel appliances for rent in downtown Fayetteville! HOA, neighborhool pool, and gym. Trash and Water included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Meadowbrook Court Unit A
120 Meadowbrook Ct, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1089 sqft
CHARMING 2 Bedroom Townhome near Downtown Fayetteville! - Charming 2 Bedroom/1.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Rising Mist Dr
115 Rising Mist Drive, Fayetteville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2500 sqft
115 Rising Mist Dr Available 08/06/20 115 Rising Mist Drive: Spacious 5 br 3 bath home on beautifully landscaped lot. Master and guest room on main and 3 br upstairs. Conventionality located minutes from Piedmont Fayette and Pinewood Studios.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Sharon Drive
165 Sharon Drive, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1161 sqft
165 Sharon Drive: Recently renovated traditional 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on level lot. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and bathroom vanities. Fresh exterior and interior paint as of Summer 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
250 Lake Circle Drive
250 Lake Circle, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2725 sqft
250 Lake Circle Drive, Fayetteville - Spacious 4 bedroom ranch near downtown Fayetteville - over 2,700 square feet! Features a living room and dining room, sunroom, large laundry room, large eat-in kitchen and a family room with a wet bar!

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
190 Landing Dr
190 Landing Drive, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1544 sqft
Welcome Home! When you walk into the front room with vaulted ceilings there are two large bedrooms on the left and an even larger master bedroom to the right. The kitchen has lots of storage and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
210 Susan Lane
210 Susan Lane, Fayetteville, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
3342 sqft
Need space? This beautiful 6+ bedroom has it all. Master suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Kitchen, Family Room with fireplace (gas logs), Dining Room, Kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
235 Heritage Lake Drive
235 Heritage Lake Drive, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FULLY FURNISHED HOME ON THE LAKE. Just pack your suitcase; and for 12 months enjoy peace and tranquility;less than 10 minutes from Pinewood Studios.For your convenience: stocked kitchen, linen, laundry facilities, and television.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Gingercake Rd
216 Gingercake Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1659 sqft
***REDUCED*** 216 Gingercake RD: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional ranch style home on level front lot and sloping back lot. Fenced yard and screened in back porch.

1 of 15

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
400 Royal Ridge
400 Royal Ridge Way, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2632 sqft
Spacious two-story home in the sought-after Whitewater School District. Family room and big country kitchen overlook large wooded lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Two very large decks to enjoy the outdoors. Formal living room and formal dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
30 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 08/08/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Braelinn Creek Court
57 Braelinn Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1751 sqft
57 Braelinn Creek Court Available 08/08/20 57 Braelinn Creek Court: Coveted Peachtree City Location. Close to Shopping, Parks, Golf Cart Paths! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2133914)

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
401 Taberon Rd
401 Taberon Road, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2411 sqft
Beautiful home offering a light filled open floor plan, nice hardwood floors, designer features & stylish decor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
601 Lexington Village
601 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1632 sqft
Executive Craftsman Townhome located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Floor with 9 Foot Smooth Ceilings and Beautiful Crown Molding.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
571 Fielding Court
571 Fielding Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1924 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT!!! Come see this beautiful ranch style 3/2 full kitchen, and potential bedrooms). This home is in great condition in the highly desired Rivercrest subdivision. Level lot with a great area for entertaining, cookouts, and get-togethers.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
260 Merrydale
260 Merrydale Drive, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1870 sqft
WHITEWATER SCHOOL DISTRICT! Sprawling brick front ranch with awesome front porch and screened in back porch. Large great room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings Huge kitchen with tile floor and granite countertops.
City Guide for Fayetteville, GA

Both the city and the county of Fayetteville, Georgia, were named after a French nobleman, Marquis De Lafayette, who befriended George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

Fayetteville, Georgia, is going places. Known for developing a sense of community, Fayetteville is full of history and culture and has been listed as one of the best places to live in the state. It is close enough to Atlanta for commuting but far enough to feel like a friendly small town. You'll find there's a move by the locals to make it a great place to live with schemes designed to regenerate places and have something going on all the time. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fayetteville, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fayetteville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Accessible ApartmentsFayetteville Apartments with Balcony
Fayetteville Apartments with GarageFayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFayetteville Apartments with ParkingFayetteville Apartments with Pool
Fayetteville Apartments with Washer-DryerFayetteville Cheap PlacesFayetteville Dog Friendly ApartmentsFayetteville Furnished ApartmentsFayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College