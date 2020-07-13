/
apartments with pool
55 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
32 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
25 Intown Place
25 Intown Pl, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
25 Intown Place Available 09/05/20 25 Intown Place: Total electric quaint, 2 story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with stainless steel appliances for rent in downtown Fayetteville! HOA, neighborhool pool, and gym. Trash and Water included.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
400 Royal Ridge
400 Royal Ridge Way, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2632 sqft
Spacious two-story home in the sought-after Whitewater School District. Family room and big country kitchen overlook large wooded lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Two very large decks to enjoy the outdoors. Formal living room and formal dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
31 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 08/08/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
571 Fielding Court
571 Fielding Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1924 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT!!! Come see this beautiful ranch style 3/2 full kitchen, and potential bedrooms). This home is in great condition in the highly desired Rivercrest subdivision. Level lot with a great area for entertaining, cookouts, and get-togethers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1462 Redwine Rd
1462 Redwine Road, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2688 sqft
1462 Redwine Rd Available 10/02/20 FURNISHED: Large 5 Bdrm Home in Fayetteville with 2 Separate Living Spaces, 2 Kitchens & HotTub! - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
161 Mulberry Ct
161 Mulberry Ct, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2475 sqft
This house is better than new and decorated like a model home! All furnishings remain, however, no use of unfinished basement. Perfect for corporate rental, or if you're building.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
155 Addison Dr
155 Addison Drive, Fayette County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,020
5019 sqft
Please submit rental applications through the Advantage Property Management website - https://advantage4rent.
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1406 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$809
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1425 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
