3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM
163 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1043 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Sharon Drive
165 Sharon Drive, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1161 sqft
165 Sharon Drive Available 07/01/20 165 Sharon Drive: Traditional 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on level lot. Chain link partially fenced in yard. Located within walking distance of downtown Fayetteville.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 E Lanier Avenue
710 East Lanier Avenue, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
Intown Cottage Living - A hop, skip, and a jump away from downtown Fayetteville! This home is located on large wooded lot with walking distance of the Fayetteville historic district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
250 Lake Circle Drive
250 Lake Circle, Fayetteville, GA
250 Lake Circle Drive, Fayetteville - Spacious 4 bedroom ranch near downtown Fayetteville - over 2,700 square feet! Features a living room and dining room, sunroom, large laundry room, large eat-in kitchen and a family room! Oversized double garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
390 Virginia Highlands
390 Virginia Highlands, Fayetteville, GA
390 Virginia Highlands: Recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 baths with 18 foot ceiling, fireplace, upstairs loft, and hardwood floors through out. Gorgeous brick backyard patio with pergola and ceiling fan, great for entertaining. - (RLNE3212596)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
345 Bates Ave
345 Bates Avenue, Fayetteville, GA
RENT OR RENT TO OWN More Details on website: Path Home GA Minimum Monthly Household Income Requirement: $4,400/month Garage and carport Eat in kitchen w/ new cabinets and countertops Washer/Dryer Room 1.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
325 Derby Drive
325 Derby Drive, Fayette County, GA
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Gingercake Rd
216 Gingercake Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
216 Gingercake RD: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional ranch style home on level front lot and sloping back lot. Fenced yard and screened in back porch. Located at the intersection of Hood Ave and Gingercake RD in Fayetteville.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
232 Eastin Rd
232 Eastin Road, Fayette County, GA
- (RLNE3417458)
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
571 Sandy Creek Rd
571 Sandy Creek Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Pinewood Studios from your Completely Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Cozy Farmhouse. All Utilities including wifi and cable. Just bring your bags, and you are in. No utilities to bother with, no lawn to cut.
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
400 Royal Ridge
400 Royal Ridge Way, Fayette County, GA
Spacious two-story home in the sought-after Whitewater School District. Family room and big country kitchen overlook large wooded lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Two very large decks to enjoy the outdoors. Formal living room and formal dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
9372 Forest Knoll Drive
9372 Forest Knoll Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1368 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
202 1st Leaf
202 First Leaf, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1400 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
110 Terrace Tay
110 Terrace Tay, Peachtree City, GA
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This charming bright and sunny home offers many features that include a lovely living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, a large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9265 Willow Tree Ct
9265 Willow Tree Court, Clayton County, GA
9265 Willow Tree Ct Available 06/15/20 Mundy's Mill/Jonesboro 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - This home is situated just north of Fayette County in the Mundy's Mill area on Hwy 54 in Clayton County. The Master is on the main level.
