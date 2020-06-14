73 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA with garage

Apartment List
Fayetteville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
250 Lake Circle Drive
250 Lake Circle, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2725 sqft
250 Lake Circle Drive, Fayetteville - Spacious 4 bedroom ranch near downtown Fayetteville - over 2,700 square feet! Features a living room and dining room, sunroom, large laundry room, large eat-in kitchen and a family room! Oversized double garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2866 sqft
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
390 Virginia Highlands
390 Virginia Highlands, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2400 sqft
390 Virginia Highlands: Recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 baths with 18 foot ceiling, fireplace, upstairs loft, and hardwood floors through out. Gorgeous brick backyard patio with pergola and ceiling fan, great for entertaining. - (RLNE3212596)

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 Bates Ave
345 Bates Avenue, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
RENT OR RENT TO OWN More Details on website: Path Home GA Minimum Monthly Household Income Requirement: $4,400/month Garage and carport Eat in kitchen w/ new cabinets and countertops Washer/Dryer Room 1.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
216 Gingercake Rd
216 Gingercake Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
216 Gingercake RD: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional ranch style home on level front lot and sloping back lot. Fenced yard and screened in back porch. Located at the intersection of Hood Ave and Gingercake RD in Fayetteville.

1 of 15

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
400 Royal Ridge
400 Royal Ridge Way, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2632 sqft
Spacious two-story home in the sought-after Whitewater School District. Family room and big country kitchen overlook large wooded lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Two very large decks to enjoy the outdoors. Formal living room and formal dining room.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 Prestwick Court
38 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
STUNNING Home - 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Peachtree City! - Hello Beautiful! This stunning Two-Story, craftsman style home has 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 07/24/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
57 Braelinn Creek Court
57 Braelinn Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1751 sqft
57 Braelinn Creek Court Available 08/08/20 57 Braelinn Creek Court: Coveted Peachtree City Location. Close to Shopping, Parks, Golf Cart Paths! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2133914)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12310 Riviera Drive
12310 Riviera Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1725 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - Fayette County Schools OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY RISING STARR

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Downybrook Lane
120 Downybrook Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1743 sqft
120 Downybrook Lane, Fayetteville - Nice house on private lot in Huntington South Subdivision. Whitewater school district. Large master bedroom on the main floor with 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9141 Homewood Dr.
9141 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed 1/2 Bath Split Level In Riverdale! - This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
412 Deergrass Trl
412 Deergrass Trail, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1292 sqft
Great rental ready for move in. New paint. Floors, stainless appliances, and granite counters in baths and kitchen only one year old! Updated kitchen with large eating area open to great room with stone fireplace/gas logs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
114 Heritage Way
114 Heritage Way, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2500 sqft
This immaculate, 2500 sqft, four bedroom two and a half bath home is located in the heart of Peachtree City in The Retreat Subdivision, just a quick walk from Oak Grove Elementary School and Braelinn Recreation Center.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
176 Rivergate Court
176 Rivergate Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1836 sqft
TOTAL ELECTRIC HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. LIVING RM W/FPL SEP DINING RM & DEN/FAMILY ROOM. EAT IN KITCHEN. LARGE MASTER BR. SEP GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. FRONT PORCH, COZY PATIO. TWO CAR GARAGE.
Both the city and the county of Fayetteville, Georgia, were named after a French nobleman, Marquis De Lafayette, who befriended George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

Fayetteville, Georgia, is going places. Known for developing a sense of community, Fayetteville is full of history and culture and has been listed as one of the best places to live in the state. It is close enough to Atlanta for commuting but far enough to feel like a friendly small town. You'll find there's a move by the locals to make it a great place to live with schemes designed to regenerate places and have something going on all the time. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

