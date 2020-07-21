All apartments in Dunwoody
5630 Roberts Drive

5630 Roberts Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious, sprawling ranch on nearly 2 private acres in the heart of Dunwoody! White kitchen with new appliances, large counter spaces and separate pantry. Bright den boasts fireplace and soaring beamed ceilings; welcoming living room w/ wall of windows and massive stone fireplace. Renovated baths, master w/ fireplace, refinished wood floors, fresh paint, new light fixtures and ceiling fans! Detached garage with electricity perfect for work area and 2 car parking. Adorable home with open concept is so private-set far back off road with wooded lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Roberts Drive have any available units?
5630 Roberts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5630 Roberts Drive have?
Some of 5630 Roberts Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Roberts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Roberts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Roberts Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Roberts Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5630 Roberts Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Roberts Drive offers parking.
Does 5630 Roberts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5630 Roberts Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Roberts Drive have a pool?
No, 5630 Roberts Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Roberts Drive have accessible units?
No, 5630 Roberts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Roberts Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5630 Roberts Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5630 Roberts Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5630 Roberts Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
