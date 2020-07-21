5630 Roberts Drive

Amenities
Spacious, sprawling ranch on nearly 2 private acres in the heart of Dunwoody! White kitchen with new appliances, large counter spaces and separate pantry. Bright den boasts fireplace and soaring beamed ceilings; welcoming living room w/ wall of windows and massive stone fireplace. Renovated baths, master w/ fireplace, refinished wood floors, fresh paint, new light fixtures and ceiling fans! Detached garage with electricity perfect for work area and 2 car parking. Adorable home with open concept is so private-set far back off road with wooded lot.