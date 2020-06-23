All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 4525 North Peachtree Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
4525 North Peachtree Road
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:18 AM

4525 North Peachtree Road

4525 North Peachtree Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4525 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom Corner Lot Home in Dunwoody! - Rental rate priced below Market area. - 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Dunwoody North subdivision!!
Priced way below rental comps.

Bedroom on Main floor! 4 bedrooms on upper level. New flooring in room with fireplace, family room with view into kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with electric range, dishwasher and granite counter tops. 2 car garage.
Walk to nearby school:
Chesnut Elementary
Peachtree Middle
Dunwoody High

----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear background check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3549527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 North Peachtree Road have any available units?
4525 North Peachtree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4525 North Peachtree Road have?
Some of 4525 North Peachtree Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 North Peachtree Road currently offering any rent specials?
4525 North Peachtree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 North Peachtree Road pet-friendly?
No, 4525 North Peachtree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4525 North Peachtree Road offer parking?
Yes, 4525 North Peachtree Road offers parking.
Does 4525 North Peachtree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 North Peachtree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 North Peachtree Road have a pool?
No, 4525 North Peachtree Road does not have a pool.
Does 4525 North Peachtree Road have accessible units?
No, 4525 North Peachtree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 North Peachtree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 North Peachtree Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 North Peachtree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4525 North Peachtree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Cheap PlacesDunwoody Pet Friendly Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College