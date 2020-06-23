4525 North Peachtree Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range Property Amenities parking garage

5 Bedroom Corner Lot Home in Dunwoody! - Rental rate priced below Market area. - 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Dunwoody North subdivision!!

Priced way below rental comps.



Bedroom on Main floor! 4 bedrooms on upper level. New flooring in room with fireplace, family room with view into kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with electric range, dishwasher and granite counter tops. 2 car garage.

Walk to nearby school:

Chesnut Elementary

Peachtree Middle

Dunwoody High



----

For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear background check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3549527)