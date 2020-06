Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Studio apartment on top floor with a storage unit included. Completely remodeled unit with new appliances, hardwoods throughout and a large walk in closet. Gated community with swimming pool, covered/assigned parking and close to schools, shopping Georgia Perimeter College, churches/synagogue and I-285. This condo is a gem and ready to move in immediately!