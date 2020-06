304 Dunbar Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

CONVENIENT ACCESS TO I85, I285, GA400, AND PERIMETER MALL. GREAT FLOORPLAN, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, WONDERFUL SUNROOM LEADS TO PRIVATE DECK. IDEAL ROOMMATE FLOOR PLAN WITH 2 LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS. CLOSE TO BROOK RUN PARK, DOG & SKATE PARK...100+ ACRES OPEN WOODED AREAS. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. COMMUNITY POOL. SHOPPING & CASUAL DINING CLOSE BY. READY FOR IMMEDIATE POSSESSION. NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS, NO BANKRUPTCIES.