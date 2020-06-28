2383 Welton Place

Amenities

Beautiful Dunwoody Executive 4 Bedroom (CAN BE LEASED FURNISHED $3500), Hardwoods on Main, Garnite, Stainless Appliances



Located in sought after Dunwoody community and only minutes from I-285 and Downtown Dunwoody, this beautiful home is available NOW. Private cul-de-sac lot placed nicely on a half acre. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and tons of cabinet space. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, with wall to wall carpet upstairs. Family room features beautiful brick fireplace and bay window overlooking large backyard that pours in natural light. Finished basement with walk out access. Large covered deck overlooking private back yard, great for grill outs! Pets are permitted WITH RESTRICTIONS. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com



