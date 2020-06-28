All apartments in Dunwoody
2383 Welton Place
2383 Welton Place

2383 Welton Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2383 Welton Pl, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Dunwoody Executive 4 Bedroom (CAN BE LEASED FURNISHED $3500), Hardwoods on Main, Garnite, Stainless Appliances - ** PROPERTY CAN BE LEASED FURNISHED FOR $3500 **

Located in sought after Dunwoody community and only minutes from I-285 and Downtown Dunwoody, this beautiful home is available NOW. Private cul-de-sac lot placed nicely on a half acre. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and tons of cabinet space. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, with wall to wall carpet upstairs. Family room features beautiful brick fireplace and bay window overlooking large backyard that pours in natural light. Finished basement with walk out access. Large covered deck overlooking private back yard, great for grill outs! Pets are permitted WITH RESTRICTIONS. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com

(RLNE5108459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2383 Welton Place have any available units?
2383 Welton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2383 Welton Place have?
Some of 2383 Welton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2383 Welton Place currently offering any rent specials?
2383 Welton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2383 Welton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2383 Welton Place is pet friendly.
Does 2383 Welton Place offer parking?
No, 2383 Welton Place does not offer parking.
Does 2383 Welton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2383 Welton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2383 Welton Place have a pool?
No, 2383 Welton Place does not have a pool.
Does 2383 Welton Place have accessible units?
No, 2383 Welton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2383 Welton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2383 Welton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2383 Welton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2383 Welton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
