Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Situated on a large lot only minutes from 285/400, Perimeter mall, and tons of shopping and dining, this charming Dunwoody home is available for immediate move in. Light and bright open kitchen features granite countertops, lots of cabinet space and bar area that overlooks living room with brick fireplace. New flooring, fresh paint, and fixtures throughout. Large master suite with beautiful custom tile shower. Don't miss this chance at your new home.