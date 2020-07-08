All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated May 11 2019

2104 Bucktrout Place

2104 Bucktrout Place · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Bucktrout Place, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Very cool upgraded townhome. Spectacular kitchen. Very nice renovated bathrooms. Large space with 3 bedrooms up and a bonus/4th bedroom in basement level. Large living area with walk-out balcony. Kitchen and dining lead out to private patio area. Great location. Established development. Swim and tennis. Freshly painted and ready to go. Great place to call home for a while. (NOTE: max 2 unrelated adults if this would be a roommate situation)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Bucktrout Place have any available units?
2104 Bucktrout Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2104 Bucktrout Place have?
Some of 2104 Bucktrout Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Bucktrout Place currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Bucktrout Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Bucktrout Place pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Bucktrout Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 2104 Bucktrout Place offer parking?
No, 2104 Bucktrout Place does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Bucktrout Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Bucktrout Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Bucktrout Place have a pool?
Yes, 2104 Bucktrout Place has a pool.
Does 2104 Bucktrout Place have accessible units?
No, 2104 Bucktrout Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Bucktrout Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Bucktrout Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Bucktrout Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Bucktrout Place does not have units with air conditioning.

