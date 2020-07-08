2104 Bucktrout Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Very cool upgraded townhome. Spectacular kitchen. Very nice renovated bathrooms. Large space with 3 bedrooms up and a bonus/4th bedroom in basement level. Large living area with walk-out balcony. Kitchen and dining lead out to private patio area. Great location. Established development. Swim and tennis. Freshly painted and ready to go. Great place to call home for a while. (NOTE: max 2 unrelated adults if this would be a roommate situation)