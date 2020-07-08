Very cool upgraded townhome. Spectacular kitchen. Very nice renovated bathrooms. Large space with 3 bedrooms up and a bonus/4th bedroom in basement level. Large living area with walk-out balcony. Kitchen and dining lead out to private patio area. Great location. Established development. Swim and tennis. Freshly painted and ready to go. Great place to call home for a while. (NOTE: max 2 unrelated adults if this would be a roommate situation)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2104 Bucktrout Place have?
Some of 2104 Bucktrout Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
