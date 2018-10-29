All apartments in Dunwoody
1132 Perimeter Walk
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM

1132 Perimeter Walk

1132 Perimeter Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Perimeter Walk, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Upscale community! So close to everything, walk to perimeter Mall and so many great restaurants!Top Dunwoody schools. Home is tucked in the back with a private tree view. Owners creatively added a bonus room in half of garage and has so meticulously maintained this home. Clean and turn key ready! newer AC, newer microwave, dishwasher, h20 htr, & w/d incl. So much natural light, large spacious rooms, eat in kitchen w/ a center island and high end stainless appliances. Just PAINTED! Just updated pool & exteriors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Perimeter Walk have any available units?
1132 Perimeter Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1132 Perimeter Walk have?
Some of 1132 Perimeter Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Perimeter Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Perimeter Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Perimeter Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Perimeter Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1132 Perimeter Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Perimeter Walk offers parking.
Does 1132 Perimeter Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 Perimeter Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Perimeter Walk have a pool?
Yes, 1132 Perimeter Walk has a pool.
Does 1132 Perimeter Walk have accessible units?
No, 1132 Perimeter Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Perimeter Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 Perimeter Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Perimeter Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1132 Perimeter Walk has units with air conditioning.
