1132 Perimeter Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Upscale community! So close to everything, walk to perimeter Mall and so many great restaurants!Top Dunwoody schools. Home is tucked in the back with a private tree view. Owners creatively added a bonus room in half of garage and has so meticulously maintained this home. Clean and turn key ready! newer AC, newer microwave, dishwasher, h20 htr, & w/d incl. So much natural light, large spacious rooms, eat in kitchen w/ a center island and high end stainless appliances. Just PAINTED! Just updated pool & exteriors!