1132 Perimeter Walk

Amenities
Upscale community! So close to everything, walk to perimeter Mall and so many great restaurants!Top Dunwoody schools. Home is tucked in the back with a private tree view. Owners creatively added a bonus room in half of garage and has so meticulously maintained this home. Clean and turn key ready! newer AC, newer microwave, dishwasher, h20 htr, & w/d incl. So much natural light, large spacious rooms, eat in kitchen w/ a center island and high end stainless appliances. Just PAINTED! Just updated pool & exteriors!