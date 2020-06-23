All apartments in Dunwoody
1007 Dunbar Drive
1007 Dunbar Drive

1007 Dunbar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Dunbar Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 1 BR & 1 1/2 bath condo. Fireplace with built-ins in living room. Formal dining room. New kitchen with stnless steel appliances, gas stove, new cabinets, granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Hrdwd floors. Bdrm with new carpet and luxurious master bath with dble vanity and walk-in shower. Enjoy morning coffee or quiet evenings on the covered deck, overlooking a private wooded area. Sunroom ideal for home office with office nook built in. Modern color palette and high end materials used in renovation completed by professional contractor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
1007 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1007 Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 1007 Dunbar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Dunbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1007 Dunbar Drive offer parking?
No, 1007 Dunbar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Dunbar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Dunbar Drive have a pool?
No, 1007 Dunbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1007 Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Dunbar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Dunbar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Dunbar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
