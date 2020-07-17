166 Ridgeland Avenue

Amenities

Furnished Historic Home, close to all the City of Decatur conveniences. Avondale Train station is a 5 minute walk from home or stroll 20 minutes via sidewalks to Decatur Square. Home has been updated, including a finished basement that has a Master En Suite. Kitchen has newer appliances with a gas cooktop & oven. Cozy & spacious home with nice deck & a covered patio that overlook green space in a wonderful, quiet neighborhood. No Smoking or Vaping in home or Security Deposit will be forgone & applied towards Restoration Specialists to Remedy. Square footage reflects main level only. Full, finished, daylight basement with Oversized Master Bedroom & Bath, living room, office space and private entrance from patio. Kitchenette optional in basement. Monthly rent includes all utilities except Electric. Monitored security system, Wifi & Lawn/Yard maintenance is also included for your convenience. Background check and References required. No Pets.

