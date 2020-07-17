All apartments in Decatur
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

166 Ridgeland Avenue

166 Ridgeland Avenue · (770) 596-5965
Location

166 Ridgeland Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished Historic Home, close to all the City of Decatur conveniences. Avondale Train station is a 5 minute walk from home or stroll 20 minutes via sidewalks to Decatur Square. Home has been updated, including a finished basement that has a Master En Suite. Kitchen has newer appliances with a gas cooktop & oven. Cozy & spacious home with nice deck & a covered patio that overlook green space in a wonderful, quiet neighborhood. No Smoking or Vaping in home or Security Deposit will be forgone & applied towards Restoration Specialists to Remedy. Square footage reflects main level only. Full, finished, daylight basement with Oversized Master Bedroom & Bath, living room, office space and private entrance from patio. Kitchenette optional in basement. Monthly rent includes all utilities except Electric. Monitored security system, Wifi & Lawn/Yard maintenance is also included for your convenience. Background check and References required. No Pets.
Thank You

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Ridgeland Avenue have any available units?
166 Ridgeland Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 166 Ridgeland Avenue have?
Some of 166 Ridgeland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Ridgeland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
166 Ridgeland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Ridgeland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 166 Ridgeland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 166 Ridgeland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 166 Ridgeland Avenue offers parking.
Does 166 Ridgeland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Ridgeland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Ridgeland Avenue have a pool?
No, 166 Ridgeland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 166 Ridgeland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 166 Ridgeland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Ridgeland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Ridgeland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Ridgeland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Ridgeland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
