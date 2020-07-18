All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 1408 Oakview Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
1408 Oakview Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1408 Oakview Rd

1408 Oakview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1408 Oakview Road, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Live TALL in this adorably spacious home in the heart of Oakhurst - just stroll to all your favorite shops and restaurants! Built in shelving surrounds the fireplace in the sun-filled living room. Enjoy the separate dining room, hardwood floors, and bonus sun room! The oversize master bedroom with walk-in closet features french doors that open to the rear patio and en suite bath with double vanity and walk-in shower. Escape to the fully-fenced, beautifully landscaped backyard. Plenty of off-street parking in the alley behind the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Oakview Rd have any available units?
1408 Oakview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1408 Oakview Rd have?
Some of 1408 Oakview Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Oakview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Oakview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Oakview Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Oakview Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 1408 Oakview Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Oakview Rd offers parking.
Does 1408 Oakview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Oakview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Oakview Rd have a pool?
No, 1408 Oakview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Oakview Rd have accessible units?
No, 1408 Oakview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Oakview Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Oakview Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Oakview Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Oakview Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great LakesDowntown Decatur
Winnona Park Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College