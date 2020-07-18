1408 Oakview Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Live TALL in this adorably spacious home in the heart of Oakhurst - just stroll to all your favorite shops and restaurants! Built in shelving surrounds the fireplace in the sun-filled living room. Enjoy the separate dining room, hardwood floors, and bonus sun room! The oversize master bedroom with walk-in closet features french doors that open to the rear patio and en suite bath with double vanity and walk-in shower. Escape to the fully-fenced, beautifully landscaped backyard. Plenty of off-street parking in the alley behind the home.