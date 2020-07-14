Amenities
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia. Our luxury community is located across the street from the MARTA line, and close to so many dining, shopping and entertainment options. Willis's modern apartments feature one and two-bedroom floor plans with thoughtful touches throughout - such as chef-inspired kitchens with island and breakfast bar, white quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and sleek cabinets. Residents come home to a resort-style pool with tanning ledge; 24-hour fitness center with free weights, cardio, cross-training, and boxing; multi-level community lounge with TVs, WiFi, game room with pool table and complimentary coffee bar; pet spa and so much more. Stop in for a tour today - we'd love to meet you!