Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:34 AM

Willis Avondale Estates

2700 East College Avenue · (678) 931-9124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Move into a 2-bedroom by 7/31 and get 6 weeks FREE - save up to $2100!
Location

2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Avondale Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 142 · Avail. now

$1,389

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 618 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 350 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,832

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,894

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willis Avondale Estates.

Amenities

google fiber
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
yoga
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
community garden
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
green community
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
putting green
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia. Our luxury community is located across the street from the MARTA line, and close to so many dining, shopping and entertainment options. Willis's modern apartments feature one and two-bedroom floor plans with thoughtful touches throughout - such as chef-inspired kitchens with island and breakfast bar, white quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and sleek cabinets. Residents come home to a resort-style pool with tanning ledge; 24-hour fitness center with free weights, cardio, cross-training, and boxing; multi-level community lounge with TVs, WiFi, game room with pool table and complimentary coffee bar; pet spa and so much more. Stop in for a tour today - we'd love to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $250 up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $30/month; Pest control: $3.50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds , No size or weight restrictions.
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Additional storage rooms/cages available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willis Avondale Estates have any available units?
Willis Avondale Estates has 21 units available starting at $1,389 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Willis Avondale Estates have?
Some of Willis Avondale Estates's amenities include google fiber, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willis Avondale Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Willis Avondale Estates is offering the following rent specials: Move into a 2-bedroom by 7/31 and get 6 weeks FREE - save up to $2100!
Is Willis Avondale Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Willis Avondale Estates is pet friendly.
Does Willis Avondale Estates offer parking?
Yes, Willis Avondale Estates offers parking.
Does Willis Avondale Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willis Avondale Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willis Avondale Estates have a pool?
Yes, Willis Avondale Estates has a pool.
Does Willis Avondale Estates have accessible units?
Yes, Willis Avondale Estates has accessible units.
Does Willis Avondale Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willis Avondale Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Willis Avondale Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willis Avondale Estates has units with air conditioning.
