1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities

City of Decatur - Scott Court Condo Unit Available for LEASE - Perfect location within the city of Decatur - walking distance to Downtown Decatur, Emory shuttle, MARTA, shops, restaurants, parks. Convenient to Decatur Square, CDC, or Little Five Points. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo is situated near the front in a quiet community. Enjoy the spacious layout w/ the well-appointed kitchen that opens up to the dining room & family room. Amazing features such as hardwood flooring throughout, brand new washer & dryer & gas stove top, full sized bedrooms and bathrooms & back deck for entertaining.



(RLNE5740306)