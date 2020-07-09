All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5

1010 Scott Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1010 Scott Blvd, Decatur, GA 30030
Westchester Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
City of Decatur - Scott Court Condo Unit Available for LEASE - Perfect location within the city of Decatur - walking distance to Downtown Decatur, Emory shuttle, MARTA, shops, restaurants, parks. Convenient to Decatur Square, CDC, or Little Five Points. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo is situated near the front in a quiet community. Enjoy the spacious layout w/ the well-appointed kitchen that opens up to the dining room & family room. Amazing features such as hardwood flooring throughout, brand new washer & dryer & gas stove top, full sized bedrooms and bathrooms & back deck for entertaining.

(RLNE5740306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 have any available units?
1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 have?
Some of 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 offer parking?
No, 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 have a pool?
No, 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 have accessible units?
No, 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Scott Blvd Unit A5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College