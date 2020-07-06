All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 203 Brookside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
203 Brookside Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

203 Brookside Drive

203 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

203 Brookside Drive, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, November 29, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spec

(RLNE5335430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Brookside Drive have any available units?
203 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 203 Brookside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 203 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 203 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 203 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balcony
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College