85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Campbell Drive
223 Campbell Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1218 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Hayes Park Drive
207 Hayes Park Drive, Dallas, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 West Skyline View
154 West Skyline View, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1913 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,913 square feet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Saint Charles Avenue
903 St Charles Avenue, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1616 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
431 Ivy Crest Drive
431 Ivy Crest Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
212 Westwood Trail
212 Westwood Place, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1392 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
243 Bainbridge Circle
243 Bainbridge Circle, Dallas, GA
Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home will certainly catch your eye! Fresh carpet and paint makes this home move in ready. Spacious kitchen with small area to enjoy your breakfast. Lovely gated backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
408 S Fortune Way
408 South Fortune Way, Dallas, GA
Gorgeous craftsman home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Dallas

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
298 Arrowhead Drive
298 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Arrowhead Dr
351 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1530 sqft
3/2.5 Master Up, Swim N'hood minutes to shopping - Property Id: 236738 Great house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located just minutes to all the great shopping in Hiram. Easy access to Interstate 20.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
234 Dublin Way
234 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
147 Highland Falls Drive
147 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1608 sqft
This nice home has new paint and carpet and is located in a desirable area, near shops, transportation and restaurants. Features 2 story great room and private wooded back yard. Ready to rent!

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
604 Victorian Circle
604 Victorian Circle, Paulding County, GA
Looking for a large home? This 4 bed, 3 full bath, split level home has so much to offer.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Dublin Way
435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don't miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 Macland Township Drive
68 Macland Township Drive, Paulding County, GA
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don't miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
4 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 King Arthur Court
19 King Arthur Court, Paulding County, GA
Stunning Dallas Raised Ranch Style Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Cranbrooke Drive
18 Cranbrooke Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
89 Hugh Avenue
89 Hugh Avenue, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1316 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,316 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Ladora Drive
230 Ladora Drive, Paulding County, GA
230 Ladora Drive Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES/ 1/2 ACRE / AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD/ 2 DRIVEWAYS - WOW! COME SEE THIS AWESOME HOME WITH SO MANY UPGRADES!! OWNER HAS TAKEN PRIDE IN THIS HOME AND IT SHOWS!!!! HOME IS

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
118 Creekview Lane
118 Creekview Lane, Paulding County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

June 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $988 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,141 for a two-bedroom. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Dallas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Dallas, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,141 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Dallas.
    • While Dallas' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

