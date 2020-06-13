Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 PM

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA

Finding an apartment in Dallas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
431 Ivy Crest Drive
431 Ivy Crest Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
212 Westwood Trail
212 Westwood Place, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1392 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Results within 1 mile of Dallas

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
234 Dublin Way
234 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2361 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Dublin Way
435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2312 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 Macland Township Drive
68 Macland Township Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2128 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
5 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
118 Creekview Lane
118 Creekview Lane, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2673 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
37 Fieldcrest Drive
37 Fieldcrest Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2060 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17 Majestic Court
17 Majestic Court, Paulding County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
3128 sqft
Don't miss out on this 6 bed 3 bath home located in Hiram. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and provides a view of the family room. Formal living room and dining room. Bedroom and full bath on main level.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
127 Blackhawk Trail
127 Black Hawk Trail, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1404 sqft
You can't miss this one! - Newly remodeled home in East Paulding. Great front porch. Newly landscaped yard, new paint inside and out, new carpet and flooring. Granite countertops in kitchens and baths.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 05:11am
1 Unit Available
128 Kades Cove Drive
128 Kades Cove Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
105 Birchfield Way
105 Birchfield Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2658 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Dallas, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Dallas

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
82 Shepard Court
82 Shepard Ct, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3370 sqft
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
550 Browning Cir
550 Browning Circle, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1115 sqft
Charming three bedrooms/two bathrooms single family house in Acworth.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
61 Majesty Dr
61 Majesty Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1258 sqft
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - CALL FOR MORE INFO! Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgements, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years! (RLNE5850736)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
292 Hunt Creek Drive
292 Hunt Creek Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1940 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4758 Saddleridge Road
4758 Saddleridge Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
17 Castle Court
17 Castle Court, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,345
1652 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1759 Windchime Court Northwest
1759 Windchime Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1754 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1213 Kingsbury Lane
1213 Kingsbury Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3174 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City Guide for Dallas, GA

You may not know it, but if you've ever seen the movie "Footloose" (2011) or "Joyful Noise" (2012), then you not only already know a bit about what Dallas, Georgia, looks like, but you've seen some of the local city-folk too. Both movies had several of their interior and exterior scenes shot in and around the city and many of the local residents appeared as extras in certain scenes.

Dallas is the county seat for Paulding County, which holds the distinction as being considered one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. While the county is referred to as part of the greater Atlanta area, the 11,544 residents of Dallas might not quite agree. Although the city of Atlanta is a mere 41 minutes away, Dallas still manages to maintain its small-city charm and generous Southern hospitality. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dallas, GA

Finding an apartment in Dallas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

