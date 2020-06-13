38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA
You may not know it, but if you've ever seen the movie "Footloose" (2011) or "Joyful Noise" (2012), then you not only already know a bit about what Dallas, Georgia, looks like, but you've seen some of the local city-folk too. Both movies had several of their interior and exterior scenes shot in and around the city and many of the local residents appeared as extras in certain scenes.
Dallas is the county seat for Paulding County, which holds the distinction as being considered one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. While the county is referred to as part of the greater Atlanta area, the 11,544 residents of Dallas might not quite agree. Although the city of Atlanta is a mere 41 minutes away, Dallas still manages to maintain its small-city charm and generous Southern hospitality. See more
Finding an apartment in Dallas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.