48 Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dallas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
119 Magazine Street
119 Magazine Street, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2217 sqft
Location Location! This awesome gem is nestled right near downtown Dallas! Less than 1/2 mile from the Silver Comet Trail, 2 mi from Courthouse Square, & only 4 mi from the hospital! Master on main, 2 bedrooms up, & a huge loft area are great so
Results within 1 mile of Dallas

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Arrowhead Drive
501 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Hill Side Way
19 Hill Side Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1193 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
147 Highland Falls Drive
147 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1608 sqft
This nice home has new paint and carpet and is located in a desirable area, near shops, transportation and restaurants. Features 2 story great room and private wooded back yard. Ready to rent!

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
604 Victorian Circle
604 Victorian Circle, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2385 sqft
Looking for a large home? This 4 bed, 3 full bath, split level home has so much to offer.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Dublin Way
435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2312 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 Macland Township Drive
68 Macland Township Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2128 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
814 Macland Road
814 Macland Road, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Beautiful Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Dallas - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath COMPLETELY renovated home with new vinyl planking floors and a bathroom with tile floors and a tile shower.
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
8 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
269 Maxton Ave
269 Maxton Avenue, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1889 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single family House in Dallas. This 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Westin Way
135 Westin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2200 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
367 Paulding Boulevard
367 Paulding Boulevard, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
314 Boulder Run
314 Boulder Run, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
WOW!! Check out this 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom Ranch Style Home located in Hiram, Georgia. This property includes hardwood floors throughout the main area, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with a huge bar, stainless steel appliances and granite.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
69 Lazarus Dr
69 Lazarus Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1961 sqft
*For Rent* 4br/2ba Ranch home with a Bonus room above that can be used as a 4th br/teen suite/office. Bright Open Floor plan with a Soaring High Vaulted Ceiling in the Fireside Family room open to the kitchen and Dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
164 Paces Overlook Trace
164 Paces Overlook Trace, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1831 sqft
Back on Market! Spacious split bedroom ranch plan has a large 4th bedroom upstairs too! Open style vaulted greatroom with fireplace, separate dining area, plus eat-in kitchen w/built in desk. Nice wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
363 Greystone Parkway
363 Greystone Parkway, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1264 sqft
Easy 1 level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Great Family Community with Pool and Playground! Open Floor Plan. Hardwood floors in family room and master bedroom! Level Backyard. HOA covers front lawn maintenance.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
46 Ivey Cottage Loop
46 Ivey Cottage Loop, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1906 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,906 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
48 Buhrstone Crossing
48 Buhrstone Crossing, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1196 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated March 5 at 05:11am
1 Unit Available
128 Kades Cove Drive
128 Kades Cove Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
124 Cagle Way
124 Cagle Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1478 sqft
OWN OR RENT. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in a Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse community! Beautiful pavilion trails and a fishing lake to enjoy year round. Beautiful wood floors on the main. Spacious Living area w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace.

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
105 Birchfield Way
105 Birchfield Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2658 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Dallas, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
City Guide for Dallas, GA

You may not know it, but if you've ever seen the movie "Footloose" (2011) or "Joyful Noise" (2012), then you not only already know a bit about what Dallas, Georgia, looks like, but you've seen some of the local city-folk too. Both movies had several of their interior and exterior scenes shot in and around the city and many of the local residents appeared as extras in certain scenes.

Dallas is the county seat for Paulding County, which holds the distinction as being considered one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. While the county is referred to as part of the greater Atlanta area, the 11,544 residents of Dallas might not quite agree. Although the city of Atlanta is a mere 41 minutes away, Dallas still manages to maintain its small-city charm and generous Southern hospitality. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dallas, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dallas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

