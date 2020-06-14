Apartment List
/
GA
/
dallas
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA with garage

Dallas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
431 Ivy Crest Drive
431 Ivy Crest Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 Campbell Drive
223 Campbell Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1218 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
154 West Skyline View
154 West Skyline View, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1913 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,913 square feet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
243 Bainbridge Circle
243 Bainbridge Circle, Dallas, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
1366 sqft
Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home will certainly catch your eye! Fresh carpet and paint makes this home move in ready. Spacious kitchen with small area to enjoy your breakfast. Lovely gated backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Dallas

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
234 Dublin Way
234 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2361 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
351 Arrowhead Dr
351 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1530 sqft
3/2.5 Master Up, Swim N'hood minutes to shopping - Property Id: 236738 Great house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located just minutes to all the great shopping in Hiram. Easy access to Interstate 20.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
147 Highland Falls Drive
147 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1608 sqft
This nice home has new paint and carpet and is located in a desirable area, near shops, transportation and restaurants. Features 2 story great room and private wooded back yard. Ready to rent!

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Dublin Way
435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2312 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 Macland Township Drive
68 Macland Township Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2128 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
5 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Ladora Drive
230 Ladora Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
230 Ladora Drive Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES/ 1/2 ACRE / AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD/ 2 DRIVEWAYS - WOW! COME SEE THIS AWESOME HOME WITH SO MANY UPGRADES!! OWNER HAS TAKEN PRIDE IN THIS HOME AND IT SHOWS!!!! HOME IS

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
65 Crestwood Drive
65 Crestwood Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
GORGEOUS CAPE COD WITH WRAP AROUND FRONT PORCH. JUST OVER AN ACRE SIZE LOT WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD. WARM KITCHEN WITH ISLAND WORK SPACE, BAYED DINING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
363 Greystone Parkway
363 Greystone Parkway, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1264 sqft
Easy 1 level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Great Family Community with Pool and Playground! Open Floor Plan. Hardwood floors in family room and master bedroom! Level Backyard. HOA covers front lawn maintenance.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17 Majestic Court
17 Majestic Court, Paulding County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
3128 sqft
Don't miss out on this 6 bed 3 bath home located in Hiram. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and provides a view of the family room. Formal living room and dining room. Bedroom and full bath on main level.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
46 Ivey Cottage Loop
46 Ivey Cottage Loop, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1906 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,906 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
48 Buhrstone Crossing
48 Buhrstone Crossing, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1196 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
124 Cagle Way
124 Cagle Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1478 sqft
OWN OR RENT. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in a Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse community! Beautiful pavilion trails and a fishing lake to enjoy year round. Beautiful wood floors on the main. Spacious Living area w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
105 Birchfield Way
105 Birchfield Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2658 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Dallas, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Dallas

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
495 Stratford Drive
495 Shefield Place, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1439 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! Good as new 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home with large lot.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7392 Elm Ridge Court
7392 Elmridge Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1468 sqft
AMAZING.....STEPLESS RANCH/ GORGEOUS/ UPGRADES GALLORE/ TOTALLY UPDATED/ BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! - COME SEE THIS AMAZING...... STEPLESS RANCH HOME..... WITH ALL THE UPGRADES AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT HOME IN SMALL SUBDIVISION AND ON A CUL DE SAC.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
550 Browning Cir
550 Browning Circle, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1115 sqft
Charming three bedrooms/two bathrooms single family house in Acworth.
City Guide for Dallas, GA

You may not know it, but if you've ever seen the movie "Footloose" (2011) or "Joyful Noise" (2012), then you not only already know a bit about what Dallas, Georgia, looks like, but you've seen some of the local city-folk too. Both movies had several of their interior and exterior scenes shot in and around the city and many of the local residents appeared as extras in certain scenes.

Dallas is the county seat for Paulding County, which holds the distinction as being considered one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. While the county is referred to as part of the greater Atlanta area, the 11,544 residents of Dallas might not quite agree. Although the city of Atlanta is a mere 41 minutes away, Dallas still manages to maintain its small-city charm and generous Southern hospitality. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dallas, GA

Dallas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with BalconyDallas Apartments with GarageDallas Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Apartments with PoolDallas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Luxury PlacesDallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College