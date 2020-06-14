34 Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA with garage
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 42
1 of 16
1 of 63
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 43
1 of 1
You may not know it, but if you've ever seen the movie "Footloose" (2011) or "Joyful Noise" (2012), then you not only already know a bit about what Dallas, Georgia, looks like, but you've seen some of the local city-folk too. Both movies had several of their interior and exterior scenes shot in and around the city and many of the local residents appeared as extras in certain scenes.
Dallas is the county seat for Paulding County, which holds the distinction as being considered one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. While the county is referred to as part of the greater Atlanta area, the 11,544 residents of Dallas might not quite agree. Although the city of Atlanta is a mere 41 minutes away, Dallas still manages to maintain its small-city charm and generous Southern hospitality. See more
Dallas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.