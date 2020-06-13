Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
431 Ivy Crest Drive
431 Ivy Crest Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Campbell Drive
223 Campbell Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1218 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 West Skyline View
154 West Skyline View, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1913 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,913 square feet.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
408 S Fortune Way
408 South Fortune Way, Dallas, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2409 sqft
Gorgeous craftsman home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Dallas

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
604 Victorian Circle
604 Victorian Circle, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2385 sqft
Looking for a large home? This 4 bed, 3 full bath, split level home has so much to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
65 Crestwood Drive
65 Crestwood Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
GORGEOUS CAPE COD WITH WRAP AROUND FRONT PORCH. JUST OVER AN ACRE SIZE LOT WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD. WARM KITCHEN WITH ISLAND WORK SPACE, BAYED DINING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
89 Hugh Avenue
89 Hugh Avenue, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1316 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,316 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Ladora Drive
230 Ladora Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
230 Ladora Drive Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES/ 1/2 ACRE / AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD/ 2 DRIVEWAYS - WOW! COME SEE THIS AWESOME HOME WITH SO MANY UPGRADES!! OWNER HAS TAKEN PRIDE IN THIS HOME AND IT SHOWS!!!! HOME IS

1 of 27

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
7 Graison Lane
7 Graison Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,456 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
127 Blackhawk Trail
127 Black Hawk Trail, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1404 sqft
You can't miss this one! - Newly remodeled home in East Paulding. Great front porch. Newly landscaped yard, new paint inside and out, new carpet and flooring. Granite countertops in kitchens and baths.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
46 Ivey Cottage Loop
46 Ivey Cottage Loop, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1906 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,906 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 20

Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
124 Cagle Way
124 Cagle Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1478 sqft
OWN OR RENT. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in a Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse community! Beautiful pavilion trails and a fishing lake to enjoy year round. Beautiful wood floors on the main. Spacious Living area w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Dallas

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3508 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,745
3249 sqft
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
495 Stratford Drive
495 Shefield Place, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1439 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! Good as new 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home with large lot.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Sumer Lane North
504 Sumer Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5777 Fairwood Trace
5777 Fairwood Trace, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2508 sqft
Brookstone II / Harrison HS - This elegant West Cobb executive home won't last long.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5553 Wood Vale Court
5553 Wood Vale Court, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3302 sqft
Fabulous West Cobb Rental In Highly Sought-After Harrison High District! Great Style With Exposed Beams In Vaulted Family Room, Open Shelves, High Ceilings, Double-Sided Fireplace (gas logs) Open To Large Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets, Walk-In

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4711 Oakleigh Manor Dr
4711 Oakleigh Manor Drive, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
4168 sqft
Beautiful Executive home in Oakleigh for rent! This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, two-story entrance foyer, separate living area/study, vaulted formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with all appliances, stone counter tops & opens to family room,
City Guide for Dallas, GA

You may not know it, but if you've ever seen the movie "Footloose" (2011) or "Joyful Noise" (2012), then you not only already know a bit about what Dallas, Georgia, looks like, but you've seen some of the local city-folk too. Both movies had several of their interior and exterior scenes shot in and around the city and many of the local residents appeared as extras in certain scenes.

Dallas is the county seat for Paulding County, which holds the distinction as being considered one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. While the county is referred to as part of the greater Atlanta area, the 11,544 residents of Dallas might not quite agree. Although the city of Atlanta is a mere 41 minutes away, Dallas still manages to maintain its small-city charm and generous Southern hospitality. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dallas, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dallas renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

