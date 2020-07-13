Apartment List
/
GA
/
dallas
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM

31 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Briarwood Drive
209 Briarwood Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
209 Briarwood Drive Available 07/31/20 Very nice 3 bedroom home, downtown Dallas! - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 10:00 am-10:45 am Sunday, July 12, 2020 @ 10:00 am-10:45 am Come see your new home!! Open House details below...
Results within 1 mile of Dallas

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Dublin Way
435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2312 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 Macland Township Drive
68 Macland Township Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2128 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
7 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
367 Paulding Boulevard
367 Paulding Boulevard, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
25 Trayton Way
25 Trayton Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2704 sqft
Welcome home to 25 Trayton Way! Featuring a sitting room and formal dining and separate breakfast area.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
69 Lazarus Dr
69 Lazarus Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1961 sqft
*For Rent* 4br/2ba Ranch home with a Bonus room above that can be used as a 4th br/teen suite/office. Bright Open Floor plan with a Soaring High Vaulted Ceiling in the Fireside Family room open to the kitchen and Dining room.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
127 Blackhawk Trail
127 Black Hawk Trail, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1404 sqft
You can't miss this one! - Newly remodeled home in East Paulding. Great front porch. Newly landscaped yard, new paint inside and out, new carpet and flooring. Granite countertops in kitchens and baths.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 05:11am
1 Unit Available
128 Kades Cove Drive
128 Kades Cove Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
105 Birchfield Way
105 Birchfield Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2658 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Dallas, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1414 Paddocks Way
1414 Paddocks Way, Powder Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Cozy 5 bedroom, 3 full bath in McEachern district. REQUIREMENTS: 1 $4,800/month gross income 2 No evictions 3 No utility collections 4 Rental history 5+ yrs 5 No smoking 6 Documents required for process: a. Driver license b. Pay Stubs c.
Results within 10 miles of Dallas

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1410 Bentwater Drive
1410 Bentwater Drive, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3784 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1217 Kingsbury Lane
1217 Kingsbury Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
3105 sqft
Coming soon! No Showing available. Please add yourself to the waiting list.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
3700 Hopkins Road
3700 Hopkins Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3508 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
82 Shepard Court
82 Shephard Court, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3370 sqft
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
539 Lincolnwood Lane
539 Lincolnwood Trail, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
539 Lincolnwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2-story home in coveted Bentwater - Large 2-story home with basement in coveted Bentwater development. Access to all amenities in the Bentwater community plus an amazing home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
2522 Country Lake Circle
2522 Country Lake Circle, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1970 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, dual

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,745
3249 sqft
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
4104 Old Austell Rd
4104 Old Austell Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1204 sqft
------------------------AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER 2020-------------------------- Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom house in Powder Springs. Great front yard, huge fenced in back yard. Outdoor shed included.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
1077 Southwood Drive
1077 Southwood Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2402 sqft
Rare Ranch on basement in Mirror Lake! Fabulous floorplan with master on main & soaring ceilings. Hardwoods on main. Huge kitchen with oversized island, plenty of cabinetry, workstation & large breakfast area.

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dallas rent trends were flat over the past month

Dallas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $989 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,142 for a two-bedroom. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Dallas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Dallas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,142 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Dallas' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with BalconyDallas Apartments with GarageDallas Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Apartments with PoolDallas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Luxury PlacesDallas Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
    Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
    Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
    Morehouse College