3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
16 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1300 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
13 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1787 Hunting Creek Lane Southeast
1787 Hunting Creek Lane Southeast, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1500 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1286 Northside Drive
1286 Northside Drive Northwest, Conyers, GA
Gorgeous Renovation - Granite countertops, beautiful new cabinets, huge fenced in yard. Lovely tiled baths - All tile and hardwoods, except 4th bedroom/living area. Easy 1 mile walk to downtown Conyers. Make this beautiful home yours, today!
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
205 Odyssey Turn
205 NW Odyssey, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1356 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1902 Bridgestone Cir
1902 Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, GA
5 bedrms and 3 full bths in a magnificent neighborhood close to major restaurants and shoping centers. Downstairs bedroom can be used as office/library. The over sized master bedroom has its own stairs and a fireplace to cozy up to.
Results within 1 mile of Conyers
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1426 Steam Engine Way Northeast
1426 Steam Engine Northeast Way, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Results within 5 miles of Conyers
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4872 Tower View Dr
4872 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2815 Club Forest Drive SE
2815 Club Forest Drive Southeast, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1751 sqft
Spacious Ranch Style Home with large sunroom Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,751 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2515 Hannah Haven Drive
2515 Hannah Haven Drive, Rockdale County, GA
Conyers Home Minutes From Interstate Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1629 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,629 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4853 Tower View Dr
4853 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4690 Bristol Dr SE
4690 Bristol Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. Photos on order! Lovely split level 3BR 2BA Conyers home is move-in ready and features wood flooring and a sizable interior living space of 1,120 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
7946 White Oak Loop
7946 White Oak Loop, DeKalb County, GA
As a 2015 new build, this energy-efficient home has an amazing open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2831 Stone Bridge Tr
2831 Stone Bridge Trail Southwest, Rockdale County, GA
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications!This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3016 SE Raintree Dr
3016 Raintree Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
Quaint 3 BR/2BA ranch with full finished basement! Conviently located in Conyers neighborhood on a large corner lot. Large bedrooms, seperate dining room, and large family room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2915 Landmark Dr
2915 Landmark Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1921 sqft
Charming 3/4 bedrooms 3 bath close to the lake. small deck and front porch. Has stainless steel and black appliances. Hardwood flooring, finished lower level or can be a large 4th bedroom in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated April 16 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1734 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4695 Browns Mill Ferry Rd
4695 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1312 sqft
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY March April 4th from 1:30-2:30pm! Stop by!! Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no evictions, money judgements or bankruptcies in the last five years. (RLNE5598747)
