apartments with pool
42 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
22 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,344
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Results within 1 mile of Conyers
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1430 George Drive SE
1430 George Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
2970 sqft
Charming Home in a Prime Location Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Conyers
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1629 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,629 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3889 Pointers Way Southwest
3889 Pointers Way Southwest, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1910 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4872 Tower View Dr
4872 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
2572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5000 Tower View Trail
5000 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2361 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Conyers
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1300 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
11 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1153 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6082 Raintree Bend
6082 Raintree Bend, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1534 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2730 Kingstream Way Southwest
2730 Kingstream Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2875 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3814 Palisade Court
3814 Palisade Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1535 sqft
Beautiful Home with an Appealing Fireplace Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5001 Se Bridlewood Cir
5001 Bridlewood Cir SE, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2196 sqft
Come see this Beautiful Remodel Home Meadowbrook Subdivision. Home features ALL NEW Laminate Flooring and Paint throughout with a Open Concept and Spacious Living Area with a Brick Fireplace.
