luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:45 AM
117 Luxury Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
16 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
15 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
19 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2091 Appaloosa Way
2091 Appaloosa Southwest Way, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
1224 CREEK FOREST CT
1224 Creek Forest Ct NW, Conyers, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1080 sqft
1224 Creek Forest Ct NWConyers, GA 30012 is a single family home that contains 1,080 sq ft and was built in 1981. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Kitchen appliances are included. We do make decisions based on your rental history.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New)
112 Hawkeye Ln, Conyers, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1640 sqft
This rental is a townhouse home that contains 1,640 sq ft and was built in 2003. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Dining room combo with Large Living room area, eat in kitchen, laundry room area on main level.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
205 Odyssey Turn
205 NW Odyssey, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1356 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Briar Creek Court
2002 Briar Creek Ct NE, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1662 sqft
Close to Everything Conyers! - This home is located just minutes from Old Town, shopping and I-20 in the heart of Conyers. This home features an open floor plan downstairs and a large master bedroom upstairs. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914182)
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1040 Pine St NE
1040 Pine Street Northeast, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath in Olde Town Conyers Close to I-20. - Great home with lots of southern charm. Large family room overlooking kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Enclosed front porch and open carport.
Results within 1 mile of Conyers
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1430 George Drive SE
1430 George Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
2970 sqft
Charming Home in a Prime Location Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1780 Riverchase Circle N.E.
1780 Riverchase Circle Northeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2006 - gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Features include large eat in kitchen with views to the family room. Amazing great room with brick fireplace. Vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Conyers
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1629 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,629 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
3889 Pointers Way Southwest
3889 Pointers Way Southwest, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1910 sqft
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
3280 Garden Glade Ln
3280 Garden Glade, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1420 sqft
Like-new and immaculate! Less than 2 years old, this pristine townhome is turnkey available for move-in today. The beautiful open-concept design features gleaming wood laminate flooring, large windows, and gorgeous trim work throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2134 Fieldstone View Ct SE Unit A
2134 Fieldstone View Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Conyers Close to I-20. - Very nice home with open airy floor plan with high ceilings and hardwood floors on main level.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4872 Tower View Dr
4872 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
2572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
25 Bermuda Circle
25 Bermuda Circle, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2523 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
30 Emily Court
30 Emily Court, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2694 sqft
Open concept flloor plan 4BR, 3.5 Bath 2Car Garage, 2 Story traditional home with side entry garage.
1 of 17
Last updated April 16 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1734 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
