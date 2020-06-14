Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA with garage

Conyers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
9 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1300 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
12 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
14 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1999 Bridgestone Circle
1999 Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
3190 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home home with formal Living and Dining areas. Large eat in kitchen with view to the family room. Oversized Master bedroom. Bedroom on main with full bathroom. Pls text for appointment or use Showing Time.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1902 Bridgestone Cir
1902 Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3406 sqft
5 bedrms and 3 full bths in a magnificent neighborhood close to major restaurants and shoping centers. Downstairs bedroom can be used as office/library. The over sized master bedroom has its own stairs and a fireplace to cozy up to.
Results within 5 miles of Conyers

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7946 White Oak Loop
7946 White Oak Loop, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
As a 2015 new build, this energy-efficient home has an amazing open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4853 Tower View Dr
4853 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
2572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1629 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,629 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2515 Hannah Haven Drive
2515 Hannah Haven Drive, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2206 sqft
Conyers Home Minutes From Interstate Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2831 Stone Bridge Tr
2831 Stone Bridge Trail Southwest, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1272 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications!This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3016 SE Raintree Dr
3016 Raintree Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
Quaint 3 BR/2BA ranch with full finished basement! Conviently located in Conyers neighborhood on a large corner lot. Large bedrooms, seperate dining room, and large family room.

1 of 16

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
3632 Shale Lane Southeast
3632 SE Shale Ln, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2121 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,121 sf home is located in Conyers, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Conyers
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4511 Raptor Place
4511 Raptor Place, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1479 sqft
3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in . Open, vaulted family room with gas-burning fireplace, formal dining room, bright kitchen with plenty of cabinets! Master has trey ceilings and good size closet. 2-car garage, and large level corner lot.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
6374 Avery Street Southwest
6374 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3319 Pennington Drive
3319 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3040 Black Fox Drive
3040 Black Fox Drive, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1852 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
City Guide for Conyers, GA

Conyers is a where a ton of famous people call home, including actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning, actress Holly Hunter and MLB pitcher Billy Buckner.

Conyers is the only city in its county Rockdale and its basically a suburb of Atlanta, located just 24 miles to the big city's east. Conyers once named itself the "Crepe Myrtle Capital of the World" because its home to tons of the beautiful pink trees. Conyers has more beautiful sights than just the trees, though. It's an idyllic southern place, where people are friendly and things move at a slow pace. Its not going to offer you any big city excitement, so don't choose it for that, but if you want your hometown to be somewhere relaxing, then its just the right place for you. Better yet, you'll have Atlanta just a quick drive away, so you wont get too bored if you spend too many consecutive days at home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Conyers, GA

Conyers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

