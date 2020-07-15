Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near CVCC
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
15 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1536 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
50 Brentwood Dr
50 Brentwood Dr, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1542 sqft
Living room w/fireplace, dining area, full kitchen, electric stove, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, laundry room, 2 car garage, central h/a, patio & burglar alarm. Caged animals only - No Dogs or Cats allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1600 Industrial Dr
1600 Industrial Dr, Phenix City, AL
Studio
$2,295
9800 sqft
Commercial office/warehouse for lease located just off Seale Rd close to US 431 and US 280. - 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
608 16th Ave S
608 16th Ave S, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1283 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA. Living room, dining area, full kitchen with breakfast room, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room with W/D connections. Central H/A. Patio. Termite contract. NO HAP