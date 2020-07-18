All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 7022 Grinder Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
7022 Grinder Drive N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7022 Grinder Drive N

7022 Grinder Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7022 Grinder Drive, Cobb County, GA 30168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7022 Grinder Drive N Austell GA · Avail. now

$1,549

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,732 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5900106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 Grinder Drive N have any available units?
7022 Grinder Drive N has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7022 Grinder Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
7022 Grinder Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 Grinder Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 7022 Grinder Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 7022 Grinder Drive N offer parking?
No, 7022 Grinder Drive N does not offer parking.
Does 7022 Grinder Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7022 Grinder Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 Grinder Drive N have a pool?
Yes, 7022 Grinder Drive N has a pool.
Does 7022 Grinder Drive N have accessible units?
No, 7022 Grinder Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 Grinder Drive N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7022 Grinder Drive N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7022 Grinder Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7022 Grinder Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7022 Grinder Drive N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity