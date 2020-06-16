All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 586 Salem Woods Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
586 Salem Woods Drive SE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

586 Salem Woods Drive SE

586 Salem Woods Drive Southeast · (678) 520-6025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

586 Salem Woods Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1369 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated townhouse close to 75. Super clean and lots natural light. Bright updated kitchen with granite, painted cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with fireplace, newer flooring and paint. Open living and dining area. Large bedrooms have new carpet, walk in closets and private bathrooms. Master with glass shower doors. Laundry upstairs with new washer & dryer. Sun room over looks fully fenced private back yard with extra storage in backyard shed. Back freshly landscaped with pavers, pergola, flowers and room to relax. Pets will be considered Close to shopping, grocery, restaurants. Avail 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 586 Salem Woods Drive SE have any available units?
586 Salem Woods Drive SE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 586 Salem Woods Drive SE have?
Some of 586 Salem Woods Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 586 Salem Woods Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
586 Salem Woods Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 586 Salem Woods Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 586 Salem Woods Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 586 Salem Woods Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 586 Salem Woods Drive SE offers parking.
Does 586 Salem Woods Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 586 Salem Woods Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 586 Salem Woods Drive SE have a pool?
No, 586 Salem Woods Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 586 Salem Woods Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 586 Salem Woods Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 586 Salem Woods Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 586 Salem Woods Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 586 Salem Woods Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 586 Salem Woods Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 586 Salem Woods Drive SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity