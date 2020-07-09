5053 Gardenia Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range oven

Excellent rental opportunity in Sope Creek Elementary, Dickerson Middle and Walton High district. BRAND NEW Flooring and NEW FRESH Paint! Very nice floor plan with 2 bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the main level. There is a loft that is perfect for a home office, study area or play room. Full, unfinished basement with a large rec room, secondary room and laundry room. Lots of storage space. Walk to grocery store, shops and restaurants. Just down the street from the Gold Branch National Forest hiking trails on the Chattahoochee River.