Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 PM

5053 Gardenia Circle

5053 Gardenia Cir · (404) 252-7500
Location

5053 Gardenia Cir, Cobb County, GA 30068

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Excellent rental opportunity in Sope Creek Elementary, Dickerson Middle and Walton High district. BRAND NEW Flooring and NEW FRESH Paint! Very nice floor plan with 2 bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the main level. There is a loft that is perfect for a home office, study area or play room. Full, unfinished basement with a large rec room, secondary room and laundry room. Lots of storage space. Walk to grocery store, shops and restaurants. Just down the street from the Gold Branch National Forest hiking trails on the Chattahoochee River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Gardenia Circle have any available units?
5053 Gardenia Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5053 Gardenia Circle have?
Some of 5053 Gardenia Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Gardenia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Gardenia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Gardenia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5053 Gardenia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5053 Gardenia Circle offer parking?
No, 5053 Gardenia Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5053 Gardenia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5053 Gardenia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Gardenia Circle have a pool?
No, 5053 Gardenia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5053 Gardenia Circle have accessible units?
No, 5053 Gardenia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Gardenia Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Gardenia Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5053 Gardenia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5053 Gardenia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
