Beautiful home with private fenced backyard in quiet neighborhood. Newly renovated with new carpet and fresh paint. Home features spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area. Spacious living room with fireplace. Master bedroom features walk in closet and beautiful trey ceiling. Large master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Hurry!! This one won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4713 Nature Trail have any available units?
4713 Nature Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4713 Nature Trail have?
Some of 4713 Nature Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 Nature Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Nature Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.