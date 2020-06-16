Rent Calculator
Cobb County, GA
4283 Chads Park Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM
Location
4283 Chads Park Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction, Master On The Main In Willows Pond. Open Floorplan With 4 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Baths. Kitchen Opens To Family Room. Nice Patio In Back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4283 Chads Park Drive have any available units?
4283 Chads Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4283 Chads Park Drive have?
Some of 4283 Chads Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4283 Chads Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4283 Chads Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4283 Chads Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4283 Chads Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 4283 Chads Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4283 Chads Park Drive offers parking.
Does 4283 Chads Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4283 Chads Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4283 Chads Park Drive have a pool?
No, 4283 Chads Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4283 Chads Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 4283 Chads Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4283 Chads Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4283 Chads Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4283 Chads Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4283 Chads Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
