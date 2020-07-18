3765 Manor House Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Perfect Location. Wonderful 3 bedroom Completely Renovated with large private lot in Great Cobb County School District, Eat-in Kitchen, dishwasher; cozy family room with fireplace and porch that overlooks private backyard. Large bedrooms, Dual Vanities in Master Bath with separate garden tub and shower, walk-in closets, Formal Dining Room and Separate Living Room. Beautiful rehab in Pope HS district! This is a must see that will not stay on the market long This home is vacant! Feel free to come see!