All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3765 Manor House Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3765 Manor House Dr
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:58 AM

3765 Manor House Dr

3765 Manor House Drive Northeast · (404) 538-0690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3765 Manor House Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Perfect Location. Wonderful 3 bedroom Completely Renovated with large private lot in Great Cobb County School District, Eat-in Kitchen, dishwasher; cozy family room with fireplace and porch that overlooks private backyard. Large bedrooms, Dual Vanities in Master Bath with separate garden tub and shower, walk-in closets, Formal Dining Room and Separate Living Room. Beautiful rehab in Pope HS district! This is a must see that will not stay on the market long This home is vacant! Feel free to come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3765 Manor House Dr have any available units?
3765 Manor House Dr has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3765 Manor House Dr have?
Some of 3765 Manor House Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3765 Manor House Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3765 Manor House Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3765 Manor House Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3765 Manor House Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3765 Manor House Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3765 Manor House Dr offers parking.
Does 3765 Manor House Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3765 Manor House Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3765 Manor House Dr have a pool?
No, 3765 Manor House Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3765 Manor House Dr have accessible units?
No, 3765 Manor House Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3765 Manor House Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3765 Manor House Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3765 Manor House Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3765 Manor House Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3765 Manor House Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity