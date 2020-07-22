All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

3629 Whitfield Way

3629 Whitfield Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3629 Whitfield Way, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"Wonderful price on this charming cottage-like home, complete renovation in a great area, large lot in quiet cul-di-sac, charming front porch, On a quiet end of the street. Breakfast area, Separate dining room, One car garage. " "From I285 Take exit 16 for S Atlanta Rd toward Smyrna Turn right at Atlanta Rd Turn left at Cumberland Pkwy SE Continue onto East-West Connector Continue onto Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy Turn left at Macedonia Rd Turn right at Hopkins Rd Turn left at Whitfield Way Destination will be on the left. or MACLAND RD WEST FROM MARIETTA. LEFT ONTO HOPKINS RD. 1ST RIGHT ONTO WHITFIELD WAY."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Whitfield Way have any available units?
3629 Whitfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 3629 Whitfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Whitfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Whitfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 3629 Whitfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3629 Whitfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 3629 Whitfield Way offers parking.
Does 3629 Whitfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Whitfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Whitfield Way have a pool?
No, 3629 Whitfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 3629 Whitfield Way have accessible units?
No, 3629 Whitfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Whitfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 Whitfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3629 Whitfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3629 Whitfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
