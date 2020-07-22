All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2205 Cooper Lake Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2205 Cooper Lake Rd
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:34 PM

2205 Cooper Lake Rd

2205 Cooper Lake Rd SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2205 Cooper Lake Rd SE, Cobb County, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
SWEEPING SKYLINE VIEWS OF ATLANTA from this 3-level executive home in convenient Smyrna/Vinings location! Entertaining spaces throughout. Main level features a gourmet kitchen w/vaulted fireside keeping room; fireside family room & formal dining room. Upstairs master retreat enjoys skyline views, fireplace & spa-like bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Finished terrace level has huge study; bedroom + full bath; wine cellar & wet bar + exercise, media & game rooms. 3 covered patios; fenced yard. 3-car garage. Minutes to Silver Comet Trail, I-285, airport & downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Cooper Lake Rd have any available units?
2205 Cooper Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2205 Cooper Lake Rd have?
Some of 2205 Cooper Lake Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Cooper Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Cooper Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Cooper Lake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Cooper Lake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2205 Cooper Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Cooper Lake Rd offers parking.
Does 2205 Cooper Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Cooper Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Cooper Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 2205 Cooper Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Cooper Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 2205 Cooper Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Cooper Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Cooper Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Cooper Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Cooper Lake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd
Fair Oaks, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College