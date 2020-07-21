2139 W Village Crossing SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Unit available now. Beautiful 3-lvl Craftsman twnhme in shop, dine, live West Village community. Spacious end unit, hardwoods on the main, gourmet kitchen w/SS appl, center island, 2 master suites on upper level w/sep shower & jetted garden tub. Lower lev has its own bdrm suite or can be media rm or priv office. 2 car attchd gar.Wshr, dryr. Priv deck w/patio furn & gas grill(neg). No need to drive to coffee, restrnts. Atlanta's finest dining w/in mins. Comm pool, weight rm, guest prkg. & Prof landscaped. Each level has its own A/C thermostat.