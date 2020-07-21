All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2139 W Village Crossing SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2139 W Village Crossing SE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

2139 W Village Crossing SE

2139 West Village Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2139 West Village Crossing, Cobb County, GA 30080
West Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit available now. Beautiful 3-lvl Craftsman twnhme in shop, dine, live West Village community. Spacious end unit, hardwoods on the main, gourmet kitchen w/SS appl, center island, 2 master suites on upper level w/sep shower & jetted garden tub. Lower lev has its own bdrm suite or can be media rm or priv office. 2 car attchd gar.Wshr, dryr. Priv deck w/patio furn & gas grill(neg). No need to drive to coffee, restrnts. Atlanta's finest dining w/in mins. Comm pool, weight rm, guest prkg. & Prof landscaped. Each level has its own A/C thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 W Village Crossing SE have any available units?
2139 W Village Crossing SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2139 W Village Crossing SE have?
Some of 2139 W Village Crossing SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 W Village Crossing SE currently offering any rent specials?
2139 W Village Crossing SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 W Village Crossing SE pet-friendly?
No, 2139 W Village Crossing SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2139 W Village Crossing SE offer parking?
Yes, 2139 W Village Crossing SE offers parking.
Does 2139 W Village Crossing SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 W Village Crossing SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 W Village Crossing SE have a pool?
Yes, 2139 W Village Crossing SE has a pool.
Does 2139 W Village Crossing SE have accessible units?
No, 2139 W Village Crossing SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 W Village Crossing SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2139 W Village Crossing SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 W Village Crossing SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2139 W Village Crossing SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30062

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College