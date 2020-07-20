All apartments in Cobb County
2073 Shillingwood Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2073 Shillingwood Dr

2073 Shillingwood Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

2073 Shillingwood Dr NW, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2073 Shillingwood Dr have any available units?
2073 Shillingwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2073 Shillingwood Dr have?
Some of 2073 Shillingwood Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2073 Shillingwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2073 Shillingwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2073 Shillingwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2073 Shillingwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2073 Shillingwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2073 Shillingwood Dr offers parking.
Does 2073 Shillingwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2073 Shillingwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2073 Shillingwood Dr have a pool?
No, 2073 Shillingwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2073 Shillingwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2073 Shillingwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2073 Shillingwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2073 Shillingwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2073 Shillingwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2073 Shillingwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
