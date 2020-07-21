All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW

2063 Arbor Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2063 Arbor Forest Drive, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*PET FRIENDLY! Wonderfully updated home in sought-after school district! Move right in to this home with new paint, flooring, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, light fixtures, ceiling fans...Open floor plan - vaulted ceilings & stone gas log fireplace in the family room-spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash & glass doors to patio and private back yard - formal dining room - lower level flex space - den/office/playroom.Close to Marietta Square, shopping, restaurants & 75. Don't miss this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW have any available units?
2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW have?
Some of 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
