2063 Arbor Forest Drive SW

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*PET FRIENDLY! Wonderfully updated home in sought-after school district! Move right in to this home with new paint, flooring, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, light fixtures, ceiling fans...Open floor plan - vaulted ceilings & stone gas log fireplace in the family room-spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash & glass doors to patio and private back yard - formal dining room - lower level flex space - den/office/playroom.Close to Marietta Square, shopping, restaurants & 75. Don't miss this gem!