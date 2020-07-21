2052 Old Forge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home in East Cobb Walton district. Private wooded, fenced lot, located in a neighborhood with pool and tennis included. Spacious rooms with plenty of storage. Master walk-in closet, French doors & double vanity. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, new stove & sink. Separate breakfast and dining room area. Home is equipped with a refrigerator & double ovens. 2 car garage & 90+ efficiency HVAC that will reduce home energy cost. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Open floor plan with fireplace in the family room. East Cobb amenities, convenient to downtown Roswell & located in a top rated school system.