All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2052 Old Forge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2052 Old Forge Way
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

2052 Old Forge Way

2052 Old Forge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2052 Old Forge Way, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home in East Cobb Walton district. Private wooded, fenced lot, located in a neighborhood with pool and tennis included. Spacious rooms with plenty of storage. Master walk-in closet, French doors & double vanity. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, new stove & sink. Separate breakfast and dining room area. Home is equipped with a refrigerator & double ovens. 2 car garage & 90+ efficiency HVAC that will reduce home energy cost. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Open floor plan with fireplace in the family room. East Cobb amenities, convenient to downtown Roswell & located in a top rated school system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 Old Forge Way have any available units?
2052 Old Forge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2052 Old Forge Way have?
Some of 2052 Old Forge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 Old Forge Way currently offering any rent specials?
2052 Old Forge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 Old Forge Way pet-friendly?
No, 2052 Old Forge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2052 Old Forge Way offer parking?
Yes, 2052 Old Forge Way offers parking.
Does 2052 Old Forge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 Old Forge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 Old Forge Way have a pool?
Yes, 2052 Old Forge Way has a pool.
Does 2052 Old Forge Way have accessible units?
No, 2052 Old Forge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 Old Forge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2052 Old Forge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2052 Old Forge Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2052 Old Forge Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College