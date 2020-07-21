2024 Hoods Fort Circle NW

Amenities

Not available anymore. Leased on 11/6/2019. Great location! Minutes from highway 75 & 575, KSU, shopping, and restaurants. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Newer wood flooring and carpet! Master bedroom on main. Private and bright end unit. Open floor plan. Deck with great mountain view. Brand new heating and cooling system, newer water heater. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and brand new range included! Landlord pays HOA which includes water, garbage disposal, lawn and exterior maintenance, and the usage of swim/tennis/basketball/club house. One car garage plus one parking pad.