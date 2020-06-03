All apartments in Cobb County
1946 Hobson Ct SW
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

1946 Hobson Ct SW

1946 Hobson Court · No Longer Available
Location

1946 Hobson Court, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath home with bonus room in basement. Hardwood floors in living and dining areas. Granite and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Updated bathrooms with new lighting and bath fixtures. New carpet in all bedrooms and new paint throughout home. Large decks, perfect for summer BBQ's and family gatherings. Bonus room in basement perfect for playroom, office or additional living room. 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Family friendly neighborhood in Cobb County schools.

Schedule self viewing @ www.specializedatlanta.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 Hobson Ct SW have any available units?
1946 Hobson Ct SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1946 Hobson Ct SW have?
Some of 1946 Hobson Ct SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 Hobson Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
1946 Hobson Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 Hobson Ct SW pet-friendly?
No, 1946 Hobson Ct SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1946 Hobson Ct SW offer parking?
Yes, 1946 Hobson Ct SW offers parking.
Does 1946 Hobson Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 Hobson Ct SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 Hobson Ct SW have a pool?
No, 1946 Hobson Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 1946 Hobson Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 1946 Hobson Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 Hobson Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1946 Hobson Ct SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1946 Hobson Ct SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1946 Hobson Ct SW does not have units with air conditioning.
